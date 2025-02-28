Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $429,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of BMY opened at $58.78 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average of $54.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.