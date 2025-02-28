Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 27,211 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.49. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

