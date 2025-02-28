Brokers Set Expectations for Amphenol FY2027 Earnings

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amphenol in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the year. The consensus estimate for Amphenol’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $65.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.75. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $79.39. The company has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 18,322 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Amphenol by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 98,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 25,007 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 50.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 268,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 90,450 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in Amphenol by 315.1% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 294,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,209,000 after purchasing an additional 223,784 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 22.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.