Brokerages Set Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) PT at $3.33

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

A number of research firms have commented on SYRS. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 298,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 139,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $3.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

