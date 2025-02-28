Brokerages Set Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Target Price at $19.29

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNCY. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Davis sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $43,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,901.80. This trade represents a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Gyurci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,016.34. The trade was a 34.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,279 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,056. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,261,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter.

SNCY opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $842.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

