Brokerages Set SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) PT at $21.20

Shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSTI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SoundThinking from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

SoundThinking Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. SoundThinking has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.70 million, a P/E ratio of -135.49 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.30). SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoundThinking will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundThinking

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 5,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $68,882.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,186.14. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $209,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,971.45. This trade represents a 9.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,350 shares of company stock worth $308,032 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundThinking

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its position in SoundThinking by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 88,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in SoundThinking by 56.6% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 362,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,913 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SoundThinking by 42.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,336 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in SoundThinking by 145.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in SoundThinking by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking Company Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

