British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Up 206.2% in February

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,700 shares, an increase of 206.2% from the January 31st total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.9 days.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $38.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,600. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.93.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

