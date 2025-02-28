British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Up 206.2% in February

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,700 shares, an increase of 206.2% from the January 31st total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.9 days.
British American Tobacco Price Performance
Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $38.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,600. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.93.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
