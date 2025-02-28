Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.100-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Get Brink's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BCO

Brink’s Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BCO traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.76. 16,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,891. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $80.95 and a 1 year high of $115.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Brink’s will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.74%.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.