Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW) Short Interest Update

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the January 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance
Shares of BAERW opened at $0.09 on Friday. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.
Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile
