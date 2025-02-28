Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW) Short Interest Update

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the January 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance

Shares of BAERW opened at $0.09 on Friday. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

