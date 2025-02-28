Brian C. Stephenson Sells 8,500 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $282,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,780.16. The trade was a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance
NASDAQ BBIO traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,057,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,594. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17.
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. Analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBIO shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BridgeBio Pharma
About BridgeBio Pharma
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
