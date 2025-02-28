Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as high as C$0.34. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 12,750 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other Bri-Chem news, insider Llc Cenatex Holdings purchased 181,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$67,295.80. Insiders bought 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $96,209 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Bri-Chem Corp supplies drilling fluids for the oil and gas industries. The company provides drilling fluid products, cementing, acidizing and stimulation additives from multiple strategically located warehouses throughout Canada and the United States. Its segments are Fluids Distribution Canada, Fluids Distribution USA, Fluids Blending and Packaging Canada, Fluids Blending and Packaging USA, and Other.

