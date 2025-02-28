Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 783 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $288.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $296.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

