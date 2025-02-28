Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 337 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $587.78 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $496.30 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $584.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $601.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $587.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

