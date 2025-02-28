Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 1,442 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned 0.11% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DJUL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,587,000. Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,628,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 159,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 92,021 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 312.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 63,275 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 119,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 52,259 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $336.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.58.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

