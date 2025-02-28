Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $26.52 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 710,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,517 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December comprises approximately 2.3% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $26,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XDEC opened at $37.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.00 million, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.40.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

