Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $2.22 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,664,000 after buying an additional 552,003 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 696,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,863,000 after buying an additional 437,527 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18,516.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 399,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,242,000 after buying an additional 397,558 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13,081.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 389,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,664,000 after buying an additional 386,294 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,349,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $132.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $114.37 and a 12-month high of $135.10. The company has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

