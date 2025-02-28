Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Decreases Stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd reduced its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Erickson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $71.64 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $93.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.24 and its 200 day moving average is $77.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

