Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys Shares of 374 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,320 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,175,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,661,000 after acquiring an additional 127,769 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 682,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,695,000 after acquiring an additional 83,265 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 561,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AXON. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $726.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.38.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 8.2 %

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $525.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 135.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $611.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $522.09. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.52 and a twelve month high of $715.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.06, for a total value of $860,077.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,487.52. This represents a 34.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.43, for a total transaction of $829,377.13. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 181,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,852,877.56. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,711 shares of company stock worth $5,631,561. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.