Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 308.8% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 423.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.9 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a PE ratio of 80.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.03. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $107.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $633,916.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,580.24. This represents a 19.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 67,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $7,086,124.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,764,033.92. The trade was a 22.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,305 shares of company stock valued at $14,954,985 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.