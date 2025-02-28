Bodycote (LON:BOY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 620.56 ($7.82) and traded as high as GBX 667 ($8.41). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 643 ($8.10), with a volume of 118,128 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.08) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BOY

Bodycote Stock Down 0.3 %

Bodycote Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 640.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 620.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18.

(Get Free Report)

The leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services worldwide.

Heat treatment encompasses a variety of techniques and specialist engineering processes which improve the properties of metals and alloys and extend the life of components and is a vital part of any manufacturing process.

Bodycote is uniquely placed via our global network and the experience and knowledge of our people to offer high quality, reliable and cost-effective services to manufacturers whatever their size or market sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.