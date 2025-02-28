Bodycote (LON:BOY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 620.56 ($7.82) and traded as high as GBX 667 ($8.41). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 643 ($8.10), with a volume of 118,128 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.08) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, December 13th.
The leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services worldwide.
Heat treatment encompasses a variety of techniques and specialist engineering processes which improve the properties of metals and alloys and extend the life of components and is a vital part of any manufacturing process.
Bodycote is uniquely placed via our global network and the experience and knowledge of our people to offer high quality, reliable and cost-effective services to manufacturers whatever their size or market sector.
