BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DSM)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DSM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 92,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,150. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

