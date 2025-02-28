Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and traded as low as $1.78. Blue Dolphin Energy shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 1,350 shares trading hands.

Blue Dolphin Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile

Blue Dolphin Energy Company, an independent downstream energy company, engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refinery Operations, and Tolling and Terminaling. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services at the Nixon facility.

