Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.200-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.550-0.600 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLMN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Bloomin’ Brands Cuts Dividend

BLMN stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $9.65. 316,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.31 million, a PE ratio of -87.45 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $30.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.27%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.