Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Given New $20.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BE. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.47.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 3.06. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $38,385.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,756.80. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 410,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 31,189 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $517,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 404,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 262,247 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,274,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

