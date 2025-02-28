Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) CFO Sells $446,180.40 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $446,180.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,585,253.28. This trade represents a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 1,502 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $129,953.04.

Block Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Block stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Block had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Block in the third quarter valued at $114,121,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Block by 770.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,738,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,849 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Block in the third quarter valued at $27,255,000. Azora Capital LP raised its position in Block by 358.4% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 503,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,793,000 after purchasing an additional 393,593 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter valued at $32,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Block from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Block from $115.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Block in a report on Saturday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

