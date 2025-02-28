Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) CFO Sells $446,180.40 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $446,180.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,585,253.28. This trade represents a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 1,502 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $129,953.04.
Block Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of Block stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Block in the third quarter valued at $114,121,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Block by 770.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,738,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,849 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Block in the third quarter valued at $27,255,000. Azora Capital LP raised its position in Block by 358.4% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 503,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,793,000 after purchasing an additional 393,593 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter valued at $32,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
XYZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Block from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Block from $115.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Block in a report on Saturday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
