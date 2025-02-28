Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) is Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 2.9% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $20,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2,057.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 844,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,653,000 after buying an additional 805,604 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Blackstone by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,674,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,619.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,260.65. This trade represents a 0.82 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $157.52 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.82 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.01.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Blackstone from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Blackstone from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

