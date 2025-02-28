BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38, Zacks reports. BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 15.22%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,952,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 39.37 and a current ratio of 39.37. The company has a market cap of $722.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TCPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Further Reading

