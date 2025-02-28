BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the January 31st total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BOE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 55,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,876. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
