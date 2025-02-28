BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the January 31st total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BOE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 55,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,876. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOE. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,148,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 135,300 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,315,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after buying an additional 402,308 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 922,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after buying an additional 46,927 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 905,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,748,000 after buying an additional 31,060 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 843,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 97,270 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

