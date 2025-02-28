Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Buys 147 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,338,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,394,181,000 after acquiring an additional 51,226 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 31,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 22,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 9,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.13.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $170.21 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.55 and a fifty-two week high of $208.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $291,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,987.28. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,188 shares of company stock worth $25,036,883 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

