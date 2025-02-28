BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

BIT Mining Trading Up 3.9 %

BTCM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.01. 37,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,288. BIT Mining has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $4.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BIT Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in the Mainland China, the United States, and Hong Kong. The company operates in two segments: Data Center and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

