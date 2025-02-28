Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,598.91 ($45.36) and traded as low as GBX 2,850 ($35.92). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 2,955 ($37.24), with a volume of 4,194 shares traded.

Bioventix Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,101.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,594.44. The firm has a market cap of £155.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.35.

About Bioventix

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

