BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CAO Sells $91,902.72 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total transaction of $91,902.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,119.90. This represents a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
NASDAQ BMRN opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.46. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.63 and a 12-month high of $94.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.05 million. Analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $979,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 220,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 147,927 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
