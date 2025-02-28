Big River Industries Limited (BRI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on April 1st

Big River Industries Limited (ASX:BRI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 2nd.
Big River Industries Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $110.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.04.
About Big River Industries
