BHP Group (LON:BHP) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,911 ($24.09) and last traded at GBX 1,918.70 ($24.18), with a volume of 6293695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,972 ($24.86).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.95) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,685.71 ($33.85).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03. The stock has a market cap of £123.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,006.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,073.33.

We are a world-leading resources company, focused on the resources the world needs to grow and decarbonise. Copper for renewable energy. Potash for sustainable farming. Iron ore and metallurgical coal for the steel needed for global infrastructure and the energy transition.

A resources mix for today and for the future.

Our strategy is to deliver long-term value and returns through the cycle.

