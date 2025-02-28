Best Mid Cap Stocks To Follow Today – February 27th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Hims & Hers Health, MARA, and Tempus AI are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks are equities issued by companies with a market capitalization typically ranging between $2 billion and $10 billion, positioning them between small cap and large cap companies. These stocks often represent firms that have demonstrated solid growth and stability but still possess greater potential for expansion compared to more established large cap companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.33. The stock had a trading volume of 77,957,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,842,004. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,972,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,754,219. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 2.24. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

HIMS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,126,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,968,066. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.36. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $72.98.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of MARA stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.23. 75,248,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,817,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 5.76. MARA has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

TEM stock traded down $5.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.44. 14,213,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,961,717. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.24. Tempus AI has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $91.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

