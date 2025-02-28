Best Lithium Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 28th

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, Rio Tinto Group, QuantumScape, Arcadium Lithium, Enovix, and SolarEdge Technologies are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the exploration, mining, processing, and production of lithium—a key component in rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and energy storage systems. These companies benefit from increased demand for lithium as the global shift toward renewable energy and electrification of transportation continues to accelerate. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $109.76. 4,728,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,568,391. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $104.03 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $476.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.84 and its 200-day moving average is $114.31.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

NYSE ALB traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.06. 1,089,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,340. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $71.97 and a fifty-two week high of $143.19.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

NYSE RIO traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.13. 1,249,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,089. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

NYSE QS traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.61. 11,607,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,244,084. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.07 and a quick ratio of 14.07. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52.

Arcadium Lithium (ALTM)

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

NYSE ALTM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.84. 7,414,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,841,742. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.45. Arcadium Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84.

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Shares of Enovix stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,315,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,955,062. Enovix has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.87.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,706. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $944.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.56.

