BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDOUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1728 per share on Monday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.17.
BDO Unibank Trading Up 3.9 %
BDOUY opened at $26.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22. BDO Unibank has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $30.74.
BDO Unibank Company Profile
