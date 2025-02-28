Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 23,940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 93,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Battalion Oil Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Battalion Oil

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATL. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Battalion Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Battalion Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Battalion Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in Battalion Oil by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55,678 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Battalion Oil by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Battalion Oil Company Profile

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies.

