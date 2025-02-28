Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.360-0.430 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.250-3.600 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

NYSE BBWI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.17. 3,136,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,663,079. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Bath & Body Works declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

