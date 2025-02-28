Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.360-0.430 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.250-3.600 EPS.
Bath & Body Works Price Performance
BBWI stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.77. 2,040,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,637,322. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83.
Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Bath & Body Works declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
