Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Basf had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.78%.

Basf Price Performance

BASFY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 73,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,599. Basf has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BASFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

