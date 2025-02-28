Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Barrett Business Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years. Barrett Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 12.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.95.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $130,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,756.16. The trade was a 9.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

