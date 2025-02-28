Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Up 265.2% in February

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 265.2% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Barings Participation Investors Price Performance

Shares of Barings Participation Investors stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,388. Barings Participation Investors has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $17.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72.

Barings Participation Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Barings Participation Investors

About Barings Participation Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 271,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

