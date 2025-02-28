Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Up 265.2% in February

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 265.2% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of Barings Participation Investors stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,388. Barings Participation Investors has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $17.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72.
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
