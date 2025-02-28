Barclays Raises Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Price Target to $32.00

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.54% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Excelerate Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Excelerate Energy from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Excelerate Energy stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.61. The stock had a trading volume of 433,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.41. Excelerate Energy has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

