Barclays Lowers Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target to $16.00

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JAMF. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jamf in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jamf presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

Shares of Jamf stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,187. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03. Jamf has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $21.41.

In other Jamf news, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $52,365.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,058.27. This trade represents a 9.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Jamf by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Jamf by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 45.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

