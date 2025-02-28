Barclays Increases JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $55.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 31.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JD. StockNews.com cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,700,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,344,688. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

