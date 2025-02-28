Bank Stocks To Research – February 27th

Invesco QQQ, Fiserv, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the three Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of companies primarily involved in banking and financial services, including deposit taking, lending, and wealth management. Their performance is closely linked to economic cycles, interest rate changes, and regulatory environments, making them a key but sometimes volatile component of diversified investment portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $509.98. The stock had a trading volume of 21,473,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,125,123. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.62.

Fiserv (FISV)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $229.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,558,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a market cap of $144.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.97. Fiserv has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $2.69 on Thursday, hitting $261.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,540,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,240,072. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The company has a market capitalization of $731.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12.

