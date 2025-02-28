Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 30,349 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,689,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.37% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $230,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.33 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average of $49.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

