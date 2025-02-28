Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,621,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,775 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.31% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $164,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $99.34 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $107.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.86 and a 200 day moving average of $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

