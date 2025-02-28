Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.59% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $187,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.3% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 104,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,753,000 after buying an additional 23,001 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 64.0% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 24.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,156,000 after acquiring an additional 37,340 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.08.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $335.29 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $245.04 and a 1-year high of $339.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of -335.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.41 and a 200 day moving average of $306.53.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently -368.00%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.